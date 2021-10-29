Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Emma Purvis

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from South Jefferson who’s been just about unbeatable this season. Her aquatic abilities in the pool, earning her this week’s title.

Emma Purvis is a talented swimmer who won the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the Frontier League Championships along with anchoring the 400 freestyle relay that set a league championship mark.

For the Frontier League season, she was undefeated in the 50 freestyle and lost just one race in the 100 freestyle. An outstanding performer in the pool.

Emma is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 29, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

