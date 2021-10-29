On a boat after Nov. 1? Wear a life jacket!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Soon, you’ll have to wear a life jacket when you’re in a boat and not just have it nearby.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant was on 7 News This Morning to remind us that New York state law requires all boaters to wear personal flotation devices after November 1.

You can see his interview in the video above. He shows off his “float coat,” which is designed to provide protection against chilly waters.

He also talked about how the end-of-season is a good time to buy a boat.

You can find out more at theesmta.com and nyseagrant.com.

