Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man who admitted he photographed and distributed child pornography has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Leonard pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual exploitation charges in federal court in April.

He was sentenced in Syracuse Thursday.

Leonard admitted to taking a sexually explicit photo of a child with his cell phone and sending it to someone over social media.

DOJ officials said a search of Leonard’s phone found 33 images and 18 video files depicting child pornography.

Leonard was also sentenced to 25 years’ supervision after he’s released from prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

