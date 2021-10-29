Advertisement

Cold morning, warm afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain is on the way, but not for today.

We’re off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s, but it will become mostly sunny and warm up into the upper 50s by afternoon.

Clouds start rolling in this evening and rain starts up overnight. Downpours could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will be drizzly with some light rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Halloween is Sunday. There’s a chance of rain in the morning, but most of the day should be cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It should be in the upper 40s and low 50s by trick-or-treating time.

There’s a small chance of rain Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

There’s also a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s all three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Police lights
Watertown man critically hurt in crash in town of Hounsfield
Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton (file photo)
Council candidate gets $1,000 donation from mayor’s wife
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts teen on assault charge
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
Sunny on Friday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A gem of a day