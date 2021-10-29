COVID outbreak at Samaritan Keep Home climbs to 84 cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A COVID-19 outbreak at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown continues to spike - climbing from 24 cases ten days ago to 84 Friday. That’s the highest number the pandemic began.

Two of those 84 positives have died. Five people are in the hospital.

“Residents, you know, they’re meeting, they’re interacting with each other, it’s a very social environment. But, this shows you it’s very contagious,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations, Samaritan Medical Center.

Resident cases stood at 24 in the beginning of last week. Since then, every resident has been tested. Cases have more than tripled and 146 booster shots have been administered.

DiStefano says a majority of the cases are breakthrough cases, meaning the vaccine did not prevent infection.

“Many of the 84 residents are doing fairly well. They have mild symptoms, or they’re asymptomatic. I think that obviously shows us the vaccine is helping,” she said.

Residents who are qualified have been given monoclonal antibody therapy, an infusion treatment that stimulates the immune system.

“That gets them back to feeling much better very quickly,” said DiStefano.

Though it’s the highest number of cases since the pandemic began, DiStefano says its more manageable now than it was even a year ago.

“We have a lot more education now, and we have more treatment options. We’re a lot more knowledgeable than we were in that first wave,” she said.

All of the residents who have tested positive have been isolated to a desginated COVID unit and visitation has been suspended.

Samaritan Keep Home continues to communicate with residents’ families and isolated residents are able to speak with loved ones through phones set up in their rooms.

