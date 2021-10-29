Fanny Esther Winnett, 77, Adams Center died October 28, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Fanny Esther Winnett, 77, Adams Center died October 28, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center with her family by her side.

Mrs. Winnett, was born March 5, 1944 a daughter of Lee M. and Margery E. (Shurtleff) Brown. She graduated from Adams Center High School in 1963. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Allen’s and Ryan’s Nursing Home in Adams and Woodville, NY, she also was a private duty nurse in the area. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Winnett was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, reading and horror movies.

Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Tina (Frank) Newton, Adams Center and Dawn (Tim) Beach Sackets Harbor, two brothers and their wives, Victor (March) Brown, Belleville and Fred (Deb) Brown, The Colony, TX, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephew.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua A. Beach in 2019.

There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time. A graveside service will be next summer in Adams Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com Contributions may be made to Miles for Moose In Care of Jasmine Sprague at PO Box 255 Adams Center, NY 13606 or the South Jefferson Backpack program Inc. PO Box 49 Adams Center, NY 13606

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.