Giuliani makes campaign swing in Lewis County

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - GOP candidate for governor Andrew Giuliani was back in the north country Thursday night.

It was his fourth time visiting the north country in the last five months. Why does he keep coming back?

Giuliani says he may be from downstate, but he wants New Yorkers to know he’s running a 62-county campaign.

Giuliani stopped in at the Lewis County Republican Dinner in Lyons Falls Thursday to encourage residents to vote on election day and, more specifically, to vote “no” to propositions one, three, and four.

When it comes to north country voters, Giuliani says there’s one issue he hears about more than others.

“Farming is a big issue,” he said. “I mean, for us, looking at kind of how big companies have come in and kind of taken over these local farms. I want to make sure we’re working with local farm unions, local farm groups, that they can actually have the resources possible.”

Giuliani says there needs to be change from the corruption in Albany and he believes he can make that happen.

He’s the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

