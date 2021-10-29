Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section X girls’ soccer semifinals

Lisbon's Emily Johnson scores her second goal in a semifinal match-up Thursday. Lisbon will...
Lisbon's Emily Johnson scores her second goal in a semifinal match-up Thursday. Lisbon will face Chateaugay for the girls' Section X Class D title.(WWNY)
By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A trip to the girls’ Section X Class D soccer championship was on the line Thursday night.

Heuvelton and Lisbon met in one semifinal match-up.

Emily Johnson dents the back of the net and it’s 1-0 Lisbon.

Heuvelton’s Isabella Doyle fires a direct kick that just misses.

Johnson scores her second of the night. She would record the hat trick as Lisbon beats Heuvelton 3-1

Chateaugay and Colton-Pierrepont met in the other semi.

Landree Chamberlain is stopped by Kaelyn Morgan.

Allison Johnson is stopped by the Colts’ Hailey Delaney at the other end.

Avery Tam dents the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Chateaugay goes on to beat Colton-Pierrepont by a final score of 2-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ Section X Class D soccer semifinals

Chateaugay 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Lisbon 3, Heuvelton 0

Girls’ high school swimming

OFA 102, Potsdam 66

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Brushton-Moira 0

OFA 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 1

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 2

