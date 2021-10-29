Advertisement

James R. Sullivan Sr., 74, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mr. James R. Sullivan Sr. age 74, of Parishville, NY passed away on October 28th at his home while surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. Sullivan Sr. age 74, of Parishville, NY passed away on October 28th at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Monday, November 1st from 3-7pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Parishville Volunteer Fire and Rescue @ P. O. Box 264, Parishville, NY 13672-0264.

Jimmy is survived by sons Brian Sullivan and companion Abby Johnson and Kevin and Elizabeth Sullivan; daughter in law Jill Sullivan and companion Christopher Sherwin; brothers John T., Frederick and Robert Sullivan; sisters Theresa Kassay and Geraldine Snyder; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Eileen Sullivan; a son James R. Sullivan Jr.; and sisters Mary Dunning, Barbara DiLandro, Louise Harper, Helen Sochia, Shirley Prentice and Patricia Moore.

James R. Sullivan Sr. was born on August 12, 1947 in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert Sullivan and Edith Crump. He attended St. Mary’s School, the Potsdam Normal School and Potsdam Central High School. On August 31, 1968 at St. Mary’s Church he was married to Eileen Bush. Jimmy worked for years at Potsdam State Teacher’s College in the grounds department.

He was a past member of the Parishville Volunteer Fire Department and a 40 plus year commissioner of the Parishville fire district. He enjoyed hunting and was the proud owner and president of the Muffer Mountain Hunting Club. Jimmy was a well liked man and fun to be around. He was a wonderful family man and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed.

