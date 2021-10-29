Advertisement

Kyle Troup brings his flamboyant style to the north country

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - I had a chance to interview one of the top professional bowlers in the country last week.

Kyle Troup is his name, winning tournaments is his game.

Troup is an exceptional bowler, putting on a show at Harrisville Lanes & Lounge last week and bowling a perfect game.

He’s following in the family business.

His style of bowling is a lot different. His is a two-handed shovel style.

Troup has a flamboyant style, from his hair to his clothes he wears, to the way he pumps up the crowd.

Financially, Troup is having thee best year ever for a bowler on tour. His $469,000 thousand breaking the mark held by legendary bowler Walter Ray Williams.

Kyle Troup, bringing style and plenty of eyeballs to the Professional Bowlers Association tour.

