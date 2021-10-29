Advertisement

In LaFargeville, a fun parade with a serious message

Kindergartners parade Friday at LaFargeville Central School.
Kindergartners parade Friday at LaFargeville Central School.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In LaFargeville Friday, the kindergarten students - all 36 of them - led the way in the Halloween parade.

Parents and relatives gathered outside LaFargeville Central School to watch the annual trek up the street and back.

But if you looked closely, there was something different this year.

Every one of the kindergarten kids was wearing a firefighter’s helmet and vest, a tribute to Peyton Morse, the young LaFargeville man who died while in training to be a firefighter, after an incident at the state fire training academy.

“Mr. Morse, Peyton Morse, was a member of this school from kindergarten all the way through, and a special person, a hero in our eyes, and we want to honor him,” said Steve Newcombe, high school principal.

“If we can raise any more Peytons out of this community, we’re doing some really good things,” he said.

The helmets and vests were donated by the Watertown fire department. Morse was in training to be a Watertown firefighter.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’
Police lights
Watertown man critically hurt in crash in town of Hounsfield
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts teen on assault charge
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area

Latest News

This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Sheriff: overwhelming evidence against Cuomo
Photos of Kim Sheitz
Tribute to Copenhagen man vandalized, villagers, soldiers unite to rebuild it
Judge Dan King
Lewis County judge seeking re-election in 2022
Burt Beswick
Longtime Madrid firefighter celebrates 100th birthday