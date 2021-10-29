In LaFargeville, a fun parade with a serious message

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In LaFargeville Friday, the kindergarten students - all 36 of them - led the way in the Halloween parade.

Parents and relatives gathered outside LaFargeville Central School to watch the annual trek up the street and back.

But if you looked closely, there was something different this year.

Every one of the kindergarten kids was wearing a firefighter’s helmet and vest, a tribute to Peyton Morse, the young LaFargeville man who died while in training to be a firefighter, after an incident at the state fire training academy.

“Mr. Morse, Peyton Morse, was a member of this school from kindergarten all the way through, and a special person, a hero in our eyes, and we want to honor him,” said Steve Newcombe, high school principal.

“If we can raise any more Peytons out of this community, we’re doing some really good things,” he said.

The helmets and vests were donated by the Watertown fire department. Morse was in training to be a Watertown firefighter.

