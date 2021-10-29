Lewis County judge seeking re-election in 2022

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Court Judge Dan King will be seeking re-election.

King made the announcement Thursday night at a county Republican Party dinner in Lyons Falls.

King, who has served as county judge since 2012, is looking to grab a second term.

In New York state, county court judges serve 10-year terms.

King will have his name on the ballot in November 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.