Lewis County judge seeking re-election in 2022
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Court Judge Dan King will be seeking re-election.
King made the announcement Thursday night at a county Republican Party dinner in Lyons Falls.
King, who has served as county judge since 2012, is looking to grab a second term.
In New York state, county court judges serve 10-year terms.
King will have his name on the ballot in November 2022.
