Local lawmaker says north country prisons offer ‘better deal’ for state taxpayers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s reaction from a St. Lawrence County lawmaker as Ogdensburg Correctional Facility sits 36 percent full while Governor Hochul eyes closing more facilities.

County Legislator James Reagen represents the city of Ogdensburg and says the prison is one of the safest in the state.

To be clear, Ogdensburg isn’t specifically targeted for closure, but at 36 percent full, it’s likely one of the emptiest in the state.

It is the emptiest out of the 4 state prisons in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Reagen says north country prisons are a better bang for the buck.

“Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the other correctional facilities in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties have terriffic reputations as the most efficiently run and safest facilities in New York state. It makes the facilities less expensive to operate and a better deal for the taxpayer,” he said.

Reagen says the prison’s low occupancy is an artificial number that can be increased by the state at any time.

