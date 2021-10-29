Longtime Madrid firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 100th birthday bash for Burt Beswick Friday featured a band of brothers and a special truck. It’s just what volunteer firefighters do.

When it’s your 100th birthday, you and your wife get the first pieces of cake. And if you were a Madrid volunteer firefighter for near 50 years, you get fire trucks and brother firefighters showing up for the celebration.

“I was there a long time...I was right there. I was involved in everything,” said Burt.

Burt bought a Ford F1 pickup about 70 years ago after it was in a wreck. He got it back on the road then donated it to the fire department. Burt recognized it Friday as soon as it came round the bend at United Helpers in Canton.

“I sure do. I had a lot to do with that truck,” he said.

The Madrid Fire Department used it to fight fires way back when. Now you’ll see it in parades.

They don’t make Ford trucks like that anymore. And friends say they don’t make ‘em like Burt Beswick anymore either.

“He’s just a good guy. He’s been a part of the community for, you know, well, a hundred years. We just want to celebrate with our fellow firefighter,” said Wyatt Boswell, Madrid Fire Department chief.

The fire service draws people together. Fighting fires and going on rescues will do that.

“During tragedies, during scary situations, you really get to know the other people and form a really strong connection,” said Boswell.

Burt also served a stint as fire chief and was involved in establishing the EMS service in Madrid. He rounded out his public service resume by serving as town clerk for a while and putting in 30 years on the school board.

