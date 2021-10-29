Advertisement

Public invited to DPAO’s Trunk or Treat event

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization invites the public to attend its “Trunk or Treat” event this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kristina Miller, DPAO’s short term respite coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The Halloween event will be held in the parking lot at 633 Davidson Street in Watertown.

You’re invited to wear a costume and get goodies from the staff and DPAO’s Girl Scout troop.

For more information, call DPAO at 315-782-5285.

