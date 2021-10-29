Advertisement

Rail crossing repairs could cause traffic congestion

Railroad crossing
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two railroad crossings on main highways in St. Lawrence County will close for three or four days of repairs in November.

CSX railroad’s crossing on State Highway 56 just north of the village of Potsdam will be first. Work there should start Monday.

In Canton, repairs to CSX’s Main Street crossing are expected in mid-November.

Detours are still being planned but could be lengthy, particularly for trucks.

In June, repairs to five CSX crossings in Canton caused traffic snarls for days.

