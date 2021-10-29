Raymond C. O’Neil, 90, of Madrid

Funeral service for Raymond C. O’Neil will be held Monday November 1, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Aucoin officiating. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Raymond C. O’Neil will be held Monday November 1, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Aucoin officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place in the parish cemetery immediately following funeral services. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Sunday afternoon (October 31, 2021) from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.

What can be said about a man’s life in only a few short verses? Raymond “Red” O’Neil’s life could never be encapsulated so concisely, but one can try.

Red was born on September 18, 1931 in Forth Covington, NY to the late Thomas and Gladys (Saumier) O’Neil.

To understand who Red was as a person, you have only to witness the gaping hole his absence brings to those he left behind. He was many things to many people; a loving husband, a dedicated father, an adoring grandfather, a favorite uncle, a son, a brother, a co-worker, fellow servicemen, a friend.

Red never missed an opportunity to call his sweetheart, “honey bunny.” The love and admiration shared between Betty and Red O’Neil over the years was a true testament to what love, devotion, and marriage should be. It was truly an honor to witness, and something one doesn’t come by easily in today’s throw-away society.

Red and Betty Jean where united in marriage on February 20, 1960 St. John the Baptist Church with the late Rev. Dewey officiating. Their love and dedication translated into four beautiful children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He was the standing ovation for every wedding, birth, school concert, play or musical, every goal scored at every hockey game— a welcomed, loving face at every milestone. At family dinners, he would be the first to try and beat you at saying “Good Dinner Gram” the quickest — a game that would carry on through the decades. He was usually the first to offer you a beer, or point you toward the candy drawer the second you walked in the door. He built most of us our first writing desks, several backyard swings, and one very appreciated and memorable pair of stilts.

As mentioned previously, Red loved building things with his hands. A desk, a swing, a home. It wasn’t simply a hobby— Red worked on several projects during his tenure working for the St. Lawrence Seaway and even helped paint the bridge to Canada. For fun, he loved looking up old classic cars in his Auto Trader, or going to an auction and bringing one home. He brought many of them back to life including a 1980 brown Mustang his grandson, Michael would drive for years. He was a hard worker and a master at his craft. Bringing his imagination to life with an array of tools and a little elbow grease. To this day, if you walk into his garage, you’re greeted by the nostalgic aroma of sawdust and oil.

Red served his country and served it well. He never stopped dedicating himself and paying homage to his fallen brothers every year following Memorial Day. He was an active and beloved member of the AMVETS Post No. 4 along with his local American Legion Post No. 1513, and served as a past commander. He also served his community as local Fire Chief for the town. An honorable man, and patriot.

He had an insatiable sweet tooth and loved Twinkies and Wonder bread. He was an avid Bruins fan and built many ice rinks in his backyard for his sons and grandchildren throughout the years. He was for many of us the pillar of our Irish Heritage. He was a prankster with a mischievous smirk. He could ride a banana seat bike backward well into his 70′s. He was a devoted Catholic and made sure his children and grandchildren never missed a Sunday and altar served until they were the ripe age of 21. He loved Miller High Life and camping with his family. When he could get it running, he would take you for a spin on his boat the aptly named Betty Jean. He was a lovely person.

In short, Red was a family man, and it cannot be stressed enough how impossible it is to convey what that meant in a few short paragraphs. As far as lives go, he couldn’t have done his own any better justice. You can measure it by the number of tears he left behind in its wake. He loved and was loved by many and he will be deeply, and sadly missed. Until we meet again...

Red is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Jean and their devoted children; Raymond and Mariluz O’Neil of Niceville, FL; Dawne Barkley; Patrick O’Neil; Scott and Mara O’Neil all of Madrid, NY along with 8 grandchildren; Michael, Megan, Lindsay, Logan, Erika, Patrick, Brendan and Cameron. Red is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren; McKenzie, Braeden, Kellan, Astrid, Everett, Declan and Norah along with his sisters; Hilda Smith of Canton, NY; Ada and Dick Cole of Russell, NY; Rosella and Chuck Burgdorf of Virginia and a brother Ronald and June O’Neill of Morley, NY. In addition to his parents, Red is predeceased by his brother Orick O’Neil and a son in-law Stuart Barkley.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Madrid Fire Department; P.O. Box 69, Madrid NY 13660.

The family would encourage you to share any memories, online condolences or photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

