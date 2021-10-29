Sheriff: overwhelming evidence against Cuomo

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - One day after a criminal complaint was filed against former governor Andrew Cuomo, Albany County’s sheriff described the evidence against Cuomo as “overwhelming.”

Cuomo was charged with one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

“I don’t know if it’ll go to trial. I think we have an overwhelming amount of evidence. We have a victim who’s been cooperating every day, every step of the way,” Sheriff Craig Apple said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

The one-page complaint, filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

Cuomo has denied improperly touching anyone. His lawyer said in a statement Thursday that the Democrat never assaulted anyone and that the sheriff’s “motives here are patently improper.”

The charge against Cuomo is the latest chapter in his plunge from the political heights. A year ago, he was widely hailed for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in New York.

But after nearly a dozen women came forward to complain about Cuomo’s conduct, and after it was revealed that his administration understated the true number of COVID deaths in nursing homes at the beginning of the crisis, Cuomo’s political star fell, and fell quickly.

A damning report on the sexual harassment allegations from Attorney General Letitia James in August finally forced Cuomo’s hand. He resigned, and was replaced by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Apple, the Albany County Sheriff, defended his staff’s work Friday. Cuomo was charged in a somewhat unusual manner - the case did not go through the District Attorney’s office or a grand jury. Instead, a sheriff’s investigator took the evidence to Albany city court, which issued the complaint.

“We have a solid case. Our investigative staff did a marvelous job, I’m very proud of the work they did,” Apple said.

For Republicans, Cuomo’s charges were vindication, and a lesson in the danger of one party rule. Democrats control the state legislature with so-called “super majorities” in both the state Senate and Assembly.

“I do think some of it would have come to light beforehand if we had more of an investigation and, obviously, more stringent investigations come from the parties from the other side of the aisle,” said Will Barclay, the Republican leader in the Assembly, who represents Oswego County.

In a statement, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik - who was one of Cuomo’s earliest critics on both the sexual harassment and nursing home issues - said “Corrupt Cuomo and his hacks belong behind bars.”

Ken Blankenbush, who represents the 117th state Assembly District, said he is waiting for more on both sexual harassment and COVID in nursing homes.

“Is this the only charge that’s gonna come out? I hope not,” he said.

One thing Cuomo’s troubles are not likely to do; give the Republicans any sort of increased edge in New York politics, where Democrats dominate.

“The Democratic Party has done a good job of disavowing Cuomo. He has no supporters, nobody is saying he’s been unfairly accused,” said Alexander Cohen, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Clarkson University.

“Any Republican who’s going to bludgeon the Democratic Party for being the party of Cuomo isn’t gonna gain any additional ammunition than they already have in their possession.

“So I don’t se it really changing the field in any way,” Cohen said.

Cuomo is due in court to answer the charge, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail, in mid-November.

