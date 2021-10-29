Advertisement

Watertown police recommend 8 p.m. end for trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween Trick or Treat
Halloween Trick or Treat(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is urging everyone to keep safety in mind this Halloween.

The WPD recommends these guidelines for a safe and happy Halloween:

• Parents or a responsible adult are encouraged to trick-or-treat with younger children.

• Older children should stay together in a group, if going without an adult. Plan a route, set a specific return time and have them carry a cell phone if possible.

• Carry a flashlight, glow stick or put reflective tape on the costume to make children more visible to cars.

• Children should know how to cross the street properly. They should always cross at the corners and look both ways before crossing. Avoid mid-block street crossing, hold hands with younger children and trick-or treat one side of the street at a time.

• Only go to homes with porch lights on, where they are participating in Halloween.

• Instruct children to never go into a stranger’s home or car.

• All children should be advised not to eat any treats until they bring them home to be examined by an adult.

The WPD also reminds everyone that any type of criminal activity or vandalism will not be tolerated. Police ask the public to contact them at 315-782-2233 if any suspicious or unlawful activity is observed.

The police department recommends that all trick-or-treating end by 8 p.m.

Any questions or concerns regarding this Halloween season can be directed to Officer Shane Ryan at 315-786-2627.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’
Police lights
Watertown man critically hurt in crash in town of Hounsfield
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts teen on assault charge
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 5 more people in tri-county area

Latest News

WWNY
Public invited to DPAO’s Trunk or Treat event
NY Attorney General Letitia James
Letitia James announces run for governor
Railroad crossing repairs
Gavel
Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges