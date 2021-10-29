Watertown police recommend 8 p.m. end for trick-or-treating this Halloween

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is urging everyone to keep safety in mind this Halloween.

The WPD recommends these guidelines for a safe and happy Halloween:

• Parents or a responsible adult are encouraged to trick-or-treat with younger children.

• Older children should stay together in a group, if going without an adult. Plan a route, set a specific return time and have them carry a cell phone if possible.

• Carry a flashlight, glow stick or put reflective tape on the costume to make children more visible to cars.

• Children should know how to cross the street properly. They should always cross at the corners and look both ways before crossing. Avoid mid-block street crossing, hold hands with younger children and trick-or treat one side of the street at a time.

• Only go to homes with porch lights on, where they are participating in Halloween.

• Instruct children to never go into a stranger’s home or car.

• All children should be advised not to eat any treats until they bring them home to be examined by an adult.

The WPD also reminds everyone that any type of criminal activity or vandalism will not be tolerated. Police ask the public to contact them at 315-782-2233 if any suspicious or unlawful activity is observed.

The police department recommends that all trick-or-treating end by 8 p.m.

Any questions or concerns regarding this Halloween season can be directed to Officer Shane Ryan at 315-786-2627.

