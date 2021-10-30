Advertisement

8 vying for Ogdensburg City Council in Friday night debate

By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Eight candidates are vying for 3 council seats in Ogdensburg.

The candidates met in city council chambers to sell city residents on why they are each best for the job.

These are the candidates: Incumbents, Nichole Kennedy, Michael Powers, and Dan Skamperle and challengers Robert Edie, Esbon Wordon Jr., Ronald Lesperance, Richard Breen, and write-in candidate Dennis Mehaffy.

The candidates were asked a number of questions in 4 categories: Ethics and Social Media Use, Sales Tax, Property Tax and Assessments, Community Goals and Economic Growth, and lastly, Budget Items and Staffing Levels.

Asked about budgeting to have the city attorney at council meetings, all candidates said the lawyer should be available to answer questions.

Edie, Wordon and Lesperance agreed there should be at least one meeting a month where the lawyer is there to answer questions.

The three incumbents have frequently clashed with others currently on council over having the lawyer at meetings.

All eight candidates agreed there needs to be more cooperation on council. The incumbents stressed the difficulties they’ve experiences working with the mayor and city manager.

Lesperance said more effort needs to be made to talk out differences.

Breen said there needs to be less arguing when citizens come up to address council.

Edie and Wordon spoke about asking questions and listening to city residents.

Here are some of the candidates’ responses when asked about city taxes:

“I feel property taxes should be kept as low as possible. Always look to the budget, Don’t ever go so low that you can’t cover your budget,” said Wordon Jr.

“59% of property is off the tax rolls. When people don’t pay their taxes, the city has to make the county whole and the school whole. It’s been incredibly difficult to make those payments,” said Skamperle.

“If we lower taxes, the money has to come from somewhere else. Where is that gonna come from? The only thing I can think of is bringing more business in,” said Lesperance.

“I’m not an expert on sales tax or property tax. I know I pay too much, I believe I do, and I believe the rest of us do. We all ought to lower taxes, but can we sustain it to keep our city functionable?” said Mehaffy.

All of the candidates expressed a need for varying levels of accountability and professionalism when it comes to what council members and the city manager post on social media.

Election day is next Tuesday, November 5th.

