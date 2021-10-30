Aylenah J. Allen, infant, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aylenah J. Allen, infant daughter of Anthony W. Allen III and Jamie Dillen, Watertown, passed away shortly after birth on Thursday October 29th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Private services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Besides her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Phoenix and Dallas and a sister, Aries; her grandparents Lonetta Armstrong, Alfred Williams, Michelle Youmans and Joseph Peck, her uncles Aaron Hanno and Dylan Szablewski.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.