Betty A. Burgess, 93, formerly of Clayton

CANANDAIGUA, New York (WWNY) - Betty A. Burgess, 93, Canandaigua and formerly of Clayton passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.

Betty was born in Clayton November 10, 1927, daughter of Charles and Ruth Loveland Gould. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and attended SUNY Potsdam. On December 31, 1945 she married Ross J. Burgess in Clayton with Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Mr. Burgess died April 5, 2011.

Betty was a secretary for Thousand Islands Agency and for Grant E. Dier Insurance Co., retiring in 1992. She was a 75 year member of the Clayton United Methodist Church and served as its treasurer for many years. She and her husband received the Lay Person of the Year Award in the early 2000′s. She enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Betty is survived by her son and his wife, Capt. David R. and Maggie Burgess, USN Ret., Fredericksburg, VA; two daughters and one son-in-law, Janet B. and Gary Sullivan, Farmington and Sally J. Burgess, Clayton; six grandchildren, one step grandchild, ten great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren; and brother Alan Gould, Canandaigua.

A funeral service will be held in the spring of 2022 at a time and date to be announced at the Clayton United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Betty’s name may be made to the Clayton United Methodist Church, 324 John St., Clayton, NY 13624.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.