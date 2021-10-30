David LaPlatney, 78, formerly of Canton died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - David LaPlatney, 78, formerly of Canton died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.

David was born January 15, 1943 in Harrisville, a son of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Moore) LaPlatney. He was a graduate of Harrisville Central School. On October 9, 1966, David was united by marriage to Linda Powers, whom predeceased him on July 10, 2010.

David started his working life on the family farm, working beside his father and brothers. Later he began working for the Civilian Conservation Corps., on projects throughout the Adirondacks. David had a 20+ year career with St. Joseph’s Mining in Balmat and then worked throughout the North East on construction and blasting projects. David was a longtime United Steelworkers Union Local 1026 member and past president and a member of Laborers Local 322 out of Massena. David enjoyed Red Sox Baseball, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. David could regularly be found at a local diner, enjoying a cup of coffee and sharing conversation with friends and patrons.

David is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law- David Jr. and Kate LaPlatney, Michael and Christina LaPlatney and John and Dorothy LaPlatney; three grandchildren, Bailey, Taryn and Wyatt David LaPlatney; four siblings, Richard and Darlene LaPlatney, Roger LaPlatney, Elaine and Tom Canfield, Jane and Ty Dietz; sister-in-law Joan and Alvin McBroom as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for David will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13676.

Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

