Easing border restrictions to non-citizen travelers

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Non-citizen travelers who are fully vaccinated are soon allowed to cross the border.

The Department of Homeland Security says if a non-citizen traveler has proper documentation of a vaccination, they can come into the US starting November 8th.

This is for land and ferry border crossings, not airplane travel.

This is different from what US citizens need to get into Canada, which includes an online form, a negative COVID test, and proof of vaccination.

DHS officials say easing border restrictions to non-US travelers will strengthen our economy.

