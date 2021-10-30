Friday Sports: Sectional play in football and soccer

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for sectional play in football and soccer as several North Country teams are vying for a long post-season stretch.

In Philadelphia, top seed Indian River hosted Auburn in the Class A Football playoffs.

In the 1st quarter, Auburn scores on it’s opening drive as Delmar Goldsmith takes it in from 4 yards out: 8-0 Maroons.

Indian River answers on it’s opening drive as Gabe Lynch finds an opening outside and goes 55 yards for the touchdown: Auburn still on top 8-6.

In the 2nd quarter, the Warriors take the lead when Rowan Marsell finds paydirt from 19 yards out: 12-8 Indian River.

The Warriors go on to beat Auburn by a final score of 58-16.

Also in the Section 3 Class A Football playoffs, Carthage was on the road facing West Genesee.

Francisco Cross gets the scoring underway for the Wildcats with a touchdown run: 6-0 West Genesee.

West Genesee goes on to shut out Carthage by a final score of 38-0.

In the Section 3 Class C Football playoffs from Dexter, General Brown was hosting Southern Hills.

General Brown gets on the scoreboard first when quarterback Eli Rawleigh calls his own number and takes it 77 yards for the touchdown: 6-0 Lions.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Sheamus Devine going up the middle for the score: 12-0 General Brown.

Lions go on to beat Southern Hills by a final score of 34-14.

In the Section 10 Class C Football semifinals, St. Lawrence Central was at OFA.

Drew Costello takes it in from 2 yards out: 8-0.

Then it was Justice McIntyre breaking tackles for the 25 yard score: 16-0.

Then it was Derek Barr with the pick 6 to put the Blue Devils up 22-0.

Adam Calton adds to the lead with a 1 yard run.

OFA goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central by a final score of 58-8.

In the Girls’ Section 3 Class D Soccer championship from SUNY Cortland, Lyme met Poland.

In the 1st half, Lyme takes the lead when Callie Lafontaine gets a head on the direct kick and dents the back of the net: 1-0 Lyme.

In the 2nd half, the game was tied at 1 when Alexis Bates buries the blast to put Poland on top 2-1.

Then it was Shelbi Hagues splitting the pipes: 3-1 Poland. Poland goes on to beat Lyme 3-1 to win the Section 3 Class D title.

In the Girls’ Section 10 Class B Championship, it was Gouverneur vs. Canton.

It was Bree Rogers with the save for Canton, and Rogers again with the stop of a Tori Salisbury shot.

Kaitlyn Gibson goes top shelf to make it 1-0.

Gouverneur goes on to beat Canton 2-0 to capture the Class B title.

In the Boys’ Section 10 Class B Soccer championship, it was OFA Vs. Salmon River.

It was OFA keeper Ryan Warchol with the save.

Rick Chatland’s shot is scooped up by Warchol.

Kade Cook scores the game’s only goal as Salmon River goes on to blank OFA by a final score of 1-0.

The Watertown Wolves opened their Federal Prospects Hockey League Season at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds ice arena hosting Binghamton.

In the 1st period, Colin Chmelka dents the back of the net: 1-0 Wolves.

Watertown goes on to beat Binghamton 6-3.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.