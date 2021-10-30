Harold E. “Hub” Hamilton, 88, formerly of Hermon

Harold E. “Hub” Hamilton, 88, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Columbia, SC. (Source: Funeral Home)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WWNY) - Harold E. “Hub” Hamilton, 88, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Columbia, SC.

Harold was born in Hermon on November 30, 1932, the son of Brayton E. and Helen (Fuller) Hamilton.

He graduated from high school in Hermon in 1951 and served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956.

Harold returned to the north country where he was employed at St. Joe Mineral Company and retired from the Fluor Corporation in 1987.

He married Patricia Hanratty in 1957 and the couple had three children.

Hub had been a member of the Elks Lodge and VFW of Gouverneur. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, play-ing cards, and spending winters in Florida.

Harold is survived by his companion Eleanor R. Sheppard, his children Harold B. Hamilton of Hermon, Michael J. Hamilton and Janet M. Hamilton, both of W. Lebanon, NH, his granddaughter Trisha Hamilton, sisters Eleanor Dewer of Hermon, Alice Hooper of Harrisville, and Nancy Hamilton of Norwood, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Brayton and Helen, his brothers E. John Hamilton and Gordon Hamilton.

