I-81 traffic stalled as a southbound truck caught fire

Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the...
Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the road.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the road.

You could see the roaring flames in the front of the silver Dodge Ram around 9:45 PM Friday tonight.

The driver of the vehicle told our reporter on scene he did not know how the fire started.

Fire crews cleaned up the scene and traffic is moving again.

