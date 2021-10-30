Jacqueline G Walroth, 91, of Watertown

Jacqueline G Walroth, 91, passed away on Oct 28 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home from complications of Covid-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline G Walroth, 91, passed away on Oct 28 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home from complications of Covid-19.

Jacqueline was born Jacqueline Marie Gaffney on April 11, 1930, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Neil and Emma Pinsonneault Gaffney. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. After graduation she went to work as a secretary at the Agricultural Insurance Agency on Washington Street, until her marriage to Roland G Walroth on April 29, 1950. They were married for more than 50 years, until he passed away on February 11, 2001.

Jacqueline was an avid and very competitive card player, enjoying everything from simple games to the complex game of bridge, in which she excelled. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and other crafts. Jacqueline loved to travel and was fortunate to see many parts of the country during her travels. She visited Hawaii and went on cruises with her family. She spent many winters in Florida enjoying the sunshine.

Jacqueline and her husband Roland were very active in the creation of the Watertown Hockey Association in the 1960s and Jacqueline served as the treasurer for many years. She was always very proud of their work with the Hockey Association and the huge effect it had on youth hockey in the Watertown area.

Above all else, Jacqueline loved her children with all of her

heart. They, along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, were always most important to her.

Jacqueline is survived by her children Stephanie Price (Tom) Fort Myers Beach, FL, Neil Walroth (Darlene) Watertown, Scott Walroth (Catherine) Niskayuna and Holly Dunlap Watertown, her granddaughters Jackie Dunlap, Sarah Gluchacki (Shawn), Mary Sweet (Randy) and grandson Jacob Dunlap, great grandsons Conrad and Miles Sweet and Evan and Cameron Gluchacki and great-granddaughter Emma Haskins. Jacqueline was proceeded in death by her beloved granddaughter Brittany Walroth and her son-in law Jack Dunlap.

At Jacqueline’s request there will be no calling hours. Condolences can be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Per her wishes, donations can be made to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund.

http://www.brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com

