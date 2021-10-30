Janet E. Campbell, 85, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Janet E. Campbell, 85, formerly of NYS Rt. 12, Clayton passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Janet was born in Castleton-On-Hudson December 28, 1935, daughter of Richard and Evelyn Clark Green. She graduated from Hudson (NY) High School. After high school she received a Teacher’s Assistant Certificate from NYS and also worked for NYS in Albany in the clerical division.

On September 4, 1954 Janet married Arthur W. Campbell, Jr. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stuyvesant Falls and the couple lived in Valatie. In May 1973 they moved to Belleville, then to the Rock Crest Farm on NYS Rt. 12 in Clayton on March 17, 1978. The couple ran the farm as a dairy from 1978 - 1998 and as a beef farm from 1998 - 2011.

Janet graduated with honors from JCC in 1985 and began working for Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services as a social worker, retiring in 2002. She was a member of Depauville United Methodist Church and served on the church board. She was a member of Homes for Humanities through MINCK. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reading.

Janet is survived by her four children and their spouses, Arthur W. “Barry” and Jennifer Campbell III, Black River, Tamera J. and Kai Williams, Newport News, VA, Timothy B. and Monica Campbell, LaFargeville, and Bonita C. “Bonnie” and Richard Schmidt, Amissville, VA; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur March 20, 2013; granddaughter Misty Campbell; brother Richard Green; and sister Jane Christensen.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Friday, November 5, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be held at Depauville United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 6, at 11 AM with Rev. Earl LaLone presiding. Burial will be in Depauville Cemetery. Online condolences to Janet’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to Depauville United Methodist Church, c/o Clayton United Methodist Church, 320 John St., Clayton, NY 13624.

