Jena M. Graban, 26, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jena M. Graban passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 28th. She was 26 years old.

Born September 4, 1995, the daughter to Peter Graban and Jessica Rutledge Nadelen. Jena graduated from Watertown High School in 2012, a year early with the help of Mr. John Carbone. While in high school she volunteered at Samaritan Medical Center’s gift shop.

Jena was very talented she loved tattooing, art, and music. She had the best smile and sweetest heart and loved her family, friends, and Ruby Roo with everything she had.

Jena was the best Aunt Nena to her niece Paisley and nephews, Bryson and Emerson and they loved her dearly. Those that knew her loved her and she will live on in all our hearts.

Surviving is her father, Peter Graban, Rochester; mother and stepfather, Jessica and Scott Nadelen, Watertown; sister, Kira (Nathan) Thomas, Watertown; grandfather, Frank “Poppy” Rutledge; stepsister Keirsten Nadelen; Uncle Thomas Graban; Aunt Gail Graban; 3 cousins, Thomas II, Jordan, Ian Graban and a large extended family.

Jena was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Jean Santamour and her paternal grandparents Robert and Sharon Graban.

Most beautiful soul I have ever had the chance to have in my life. Mama bear loves you baby girl forever and always.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, a celebration of Jena and her beautiful, wonderful self will be held at the VFW, 231 Bellew Ave., Watertown from 3 pm to 6pm. This will be open to all family and friends of Jena. She always loved celebratory, family and friends’ gatherings, and would truly appreciate your presence, as would those who cherish her as her immediate and extended family would.

Jena’s mothers’ family will have a celebration of life at a later date and time to be announced

Any condolence that you would like to the Nadelen family please send to 138 E. Hoard St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

