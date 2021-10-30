Looking to correct a mistake to provide funding to Resident Physicians to SMC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “You have the privilege to see into patient’s lives in a way that no one else otherwise would,” said Sukhi Randhawa.

Randhawa is a Resident Physician at Samaritan Medical Center. She has been training in the North Country for almost 2 years, traveling from Seattle, Washington to do so.

In her time at SMC, she has grown to learn the importance of healthcare in rural communities.

“You’re it, you are going to be providing the care that otherwise they probably wouldn’t get,” said Randhawa.

When the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2011, Samaritan lost part of it’s Medicare-resident cap, meaning the federal government was giving the hospital less money to bring medical residents to the area.

Because of its rural status, the hospital was told it would be exempt from the cap. But 10 years later, that’s still not the case.

Congresswomen Elise Stefanik is advocating that the state and federal agencies responsible fix the error, saying “I’m working to right this wrong, so Samaritan Medical can receive the support they deserve to be properly equipped to continue serving the North Country.”

Currently, Samaritan gets funding to train about 7 residents. If the change is fixed, the hospital would get funding for about 10 residents.

“Of course, we want to make sure that we can continue to have a robust program, and this is part of that,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center.

DiStefano says the program has also helped to keep residents in the area past their training, continuing to give the necessary care to those they serve.

