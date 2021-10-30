Lowville welcomes you back to Halloween Towne!

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Welcome back to Halloween Towne!

The Village of Lowville transformed once again into the town of Halloween spirit with events across the village for children to enjoy.

This year the village used a modified format, hosting events at local businesses and organizations. Included in those participating are the Lowville Library, VFW, Fire Department, and many stores and restaurants.

From crafts to games, and lots of spots to trick-or-treat at, kids were excited to be in costume and celebrate the day.

“Just to pick it out because it looks cool and seems fun to wear around,” said 11-year old Erika Marin.

“Yeah, it feels great to wear them for Halloween,” said 10-year-old Brayan Gomez.

And though the day was geared towards children in the village, a Halloween party for those 18 and older takes place at the Lowville Elks Lodge from 8 to midnight with a DJ and costume contest. Admission for that is $10, or $5 with a food pantry donation.

