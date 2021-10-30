Suzanne M. Collins, 73, formerly of Norfolk

Suzanne passed away on October 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg after her fight with COVID-19. (Source: Funeral Home)

AUSABLE FORKS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Suzanne M. Collins, 73, a resident of Ausable Forks and formerly of Norfolk, will be held privately at a later date at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Suzanne passed away on October 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg after her fight with COVID-19. Suzanne is survived by two sons, William Ward and Michael Ward; two grandchildren, Mckensie and Dillion; her four brothers, Patrick and Shirley Collins, Ausable Forks; Terrance and Michelle Collins, France; Leon and Heather Collins, California; Wayne and Claudia Collins, Florida; her two sisters, Sandra and David Russell, Massena and Diane and Douglas Crandall, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Suzanne was pre-deceased by her parents, Alfred and Carol.

Born in Malone, NY on July 8, 1948 to the late Alfred A. and Carol Gokey Collins, Suzanne graduated from St. Regis Falls High School. She worked as a waitress and bartender for many years and most recently worked as a secretary for Troy Topsoil in Troy, NY until her retirement. She loved to travel, spending time on the beach watching sunsets, spending time with her family and friends and taking an occasional trip to the casino or playing slots online. Suzanne was a loving and caring friend, mother and sister to all that knew her. She was always there to help others. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Massena Humane Society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Suzanne M. Collins.

