ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Teresa J. McConnell, 61, of Adams, passed away Friday October 29, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Calling hours will be 5:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, NY. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial following in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek, NY.

Born October 9, 1960 in Oswego, she was the daughter of Wallace H. and Patricia (Maitland) Gibbs. She married Gerald W. McConnell of Adams on June 17, 1989.

Previous marriage to Richard A. Pike ended in divorce.

Surviving besides her husband of 47 years, Gerald, are three daughters Crystal L. (James A. Hatch II) Hatch, Veronica L. Empey (companion Ryan E. Clary), Jennifer M. Larkin; a son Richard Allen Bevens; six grandchildren Rachel L. McConnell, Jolene R. Empey, Justin A. Empey, Johnathan T. Larkin, Trevor N. Clary, Jayden W. Larkin; three great grandchildren Nevaeh L. Empey, Madelyn M. Dora and another great grand baby on the way; five sisters Patricia Bourcy, Joan Gibbs, Leila Gust, Elizabeth Gibbs, Audrey Moroughan, six brothers Alton Gibbs, Rex Gibbs, Wayne Gibbs, Robert Gibbs, Wallace Gibbs, Carl Gibbs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by both her parents, two sisters Evelyn Gibbs and Ethel Ralston, and son in law Bernard Larkin II.

Teresa enjoyed playing bingo, lottery tickets, auctions, her hummingbird collection, and spending time with her large family. She had a huge heart and helped everyone she could in one way or another. She also liked to sit at her kitchen table watching birds out the window. No matter what mood she was in she always had a way to brighten one’s day and make you smile.

Donations in her memory may be made to Gerald McConnell, 16829 County Route 85

Adams, NY 13605

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

