Advertisement

Thompson Park’s Harvest Festival brings fun to families Saturday

It was all about the kids at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.
It was all about the kids at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was all about the kids at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.

Thompson Park held a Harvest Festival at the big stone pavilion with plenty of games, crafts, dancing, and treats.

It was free family fun put on by the City of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Department in celebration of Halloween this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges
Photos of Kim Sheitz
Tribute to Copenhagen man vandalized, villagers, soldiers unite to rebuild it
Samaritan Keep Home
COVID outbreak at Samaritan Keep Home climbs to 84 cases
The city of Ogdensburg obtained a court order to remove the shed at 1024 Congress Street.
Ogdensburg gets court order to remove shed ‘harboring drug activity’
Kyle Troup
Kyle Troup brings his flamboyant bowling style to the north country

Latest News

Volunteers braved the elements to continue Watertown’s tree planting tradition Saturday morning.
Watertown’s tree planting tradition continues despite rain
Welcome back to Halloween Towne!
Lowville welcomes you back to Halloween Towne!
U.S. - Canada border
Easing border restrictions to non-citizen travelers
It’s time for sectional play in football and soccer as several North Country teams are vying...
Friday Sports: Sectional play in football and soccer