Thompson Park’s Harvest Festival brings fun to families Saturday
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was all about the kids at Watertown’s Thompson Park Saturday.
Thompson Park held a Harvest Festival at the big stone pavilion with plenty of games, crafts, dancing, and treats.
It was free family fun put on by the City of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Department in celebration of Halloween this weekend.
