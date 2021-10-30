Walczyk endorses Ruggiero for Watertown City Council seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election day is Tuesday, and on the ballot this year, incumbent Watertown City Council member Lisa Ruggiero hopes to win her seat for another term.

Now, State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk has announced his endorsement for Ruggiero.

Ruggiero previously served on council with Walczyk.

He says Ruggiero is “steadfast” and defends city taxpayers and infrastructure, which is why she’s earned his endorsement.

If she wins, this would be Ruggiero’s second term on council.

Also vying for her seat is Michelle Capone, Cliff Olney, Ben Shoen, and write-in candidate Leonard Spaziani.

Amy Horton and Patrick Hickey are running for the two-year term on council left vacant by Jesse Roshia.

