Watertown Police provide tips to stay safe this Halloween

By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you are hitting the streets to trick-or-treat, the police want to make sure you are doing so safely.

Officials from the Watertown Police Department recommend parents or responsible adults walk around with young children and older kids go out in groups.

They also recommend that every group carries around flashlights or glowsticks to be more visible to cars, cross only at designated crosswalks, and for kids to not eat any treats until they get home so it can be examined by an adult.

Police also urge those who are driving around on the day to use extreme caution.

“Drivers should be cautious when they’re- especially on the smaller side streets- when they see the groups of kids and stuff. That they are more cautious when they are driving, just be aware that kids don’t run out into the streets just to prevent any accidents,” said Watertown Police Officer Shane Ryan.

Ryan says the department recommends wrapping up your trick or treating for the night at 8 PM.

