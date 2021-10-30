Advertisement

Watertown’s tree planting tradition continues despite rain

By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers braved the elements to continue Watertown’s tree planting tradition Saturday morning.

Tree Watertown hosted it’s 20th annual Fall Tree Planting Project. Community members helped to plant 50 bare root trees at various spots around the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The city’s arborist, Michael DeMarco, says the city wants to continue planting trees in places they didn’t previously exist and re-planting trees where others had to be removed in the past.

This, he says, helps to keep Watertown’s Tree City USA designation.

“This is something that we are very proud of, something that we continue to push toward, push the boundaries to create better planting programs. Just to keep the legacy going from folks that started this initial push to want to re-tree Watertown,” said DeMarco.

DeMarco says as a part of the DPW’s Spring Planting Project, citizens can have a tree planted on their own property. He says those interested in being added to the list can call the city’s planning department.

