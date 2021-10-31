Mrs. LaRose died on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. (wwny)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine LaRose, 60, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 10 A.M. at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff as celebrant. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. Mrs. LaRose died on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Elaine LaRose was born on May 10, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Quinten and Helen (Houppert) Thompson. She was a 1979 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued her education, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She spent her career caring for patients first at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and most recently at St Joseph’s Nursing Home. She valued the simple pleasures in life, cherishing time at camp at the River or in the Woods. Above all else, Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always left room in her heart and her home for her pets, especially her cat Taz. To know Elaine was to be welcomed into her family, whether that meant sharing a drink, pulling up a chair to the dinner table or just being part of the laughter that always seemed to surround her.

She is survived by her Husband Douglas “Blackie” LaRose, her daughters; Jessica Burley and her husband David Baranson of Encinitas, CA and Nicholle Burley of Ogdensburg. Her step-children Tami LaRose and her companion Dwayne Corbine of Ogdensburg and Douglas “Duke” LaRose and his wife Suzanne of Colton also survive her. She is survived by her grandchildren; Gabriel and Emily Carpenter, Ryland and Maddlyn Pelkey and Miles and Wes Baranson. Her siblings; Sonya Vrystein of Coburg, Canada, Barbara Parish of Ogdensburg, Marlene Tyo of Ogdensburg, Marilyn Silmser of King, NC, Diane Lemhouse of Ogdensburg, Nancy Irvine of Ogdensburg, Theresa Webb of Knoxville, TN and Lisa Winter of Ogdensburg also survive her along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Quinten and Helen Thompson, her brothers Lester and Dale Thompson and her granddaughter Faith Carpenter.

Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.