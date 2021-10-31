Advertisement

Elliott D. “Mannie” Slate, 92, of Redwood

Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 31, 2021
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Elliott D. “Mannie” Slate, 92, passed away Friday evening at the hospice house in Watertown.

He was born May 12, 1929 in Alexandria Bay, son of Frando and Iva Elliott Slate. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1949. He served in the US Army from 1950-1952.

He married Greta Sweet on July 23, 1951 at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church.

Mannie later graduated from trade schools in floor covering and generator maintenance. He was a member of the Mason’s Union for over 40 years.

He was a stone mason for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority at Boldt Castle during it’s restoration, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the Alexandria Bay American Legion, the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Besides his wife, Greta, he is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Sandra (William) Bogart, Hammond, NY and Yvonne (David) Chachere, Lancaster, CA, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was predeceased by a son, Bruce in 1960 and a half brother Clinton Pierce.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 2, from 6-8pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay.

Funeral services and burial in Barnes Settlement Cemetery will be private.

A celebration of life reception will be announced in the spring of 2022.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, the Alexandria Bay American Legion or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

