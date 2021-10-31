Final days on the campaign trail for Watertown City Council candidates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the home stretch for 2021 Watertown City Council candidates.

Amy Horton, a candidate for the remaining two years of Jesse Roshia’s term, is knocking on doors in the days leading up to November 2nd.

“I’ve hit 126 streets in the city and I’m really proud of that, because I think that’s where we can best be served, is listening to the voters right at their door and them actually telling us our problems, or what are the issues, how can we make Watertown a better place,” said Horton.

Horton is running against Patrick Hickey for a two-year seat as well. Hickey says he’s still meeting new supporters who like his message.

“I’ve been getting people that I have not approached before that like my message and like my positions and have actually reached out, contacted me and said, ‘Can you put a sign on my lawn?’” said Hickey.

Then you have the candidates running for a four-year seat.

Michelle Capone is the Director of Regional Development at the Development Authority of the North Country. She’s telling voters that experience will help her if elected.

“Working in community development for over 23 years, and also my volunteer service to the community, I feel that I have the skills and experiences to be able to have a positive voice, a positive impact on the decision making process for the city,” said Capone.

Incumbent Lisa Ruggiero thinks most people have their minds made up already. So her last minute message to voters is simple.

“Doesn’t matter what the weather is, whether it’s raining, I don’t think it’s going to snow, but definitely people should get out and vote because every vote counts,” said Ruggiero.

Cliff Olney has run for city council in the past, but has lost each time. He’s going to spend the next couple days fighting for each vote.

“I’m going to be knocking on doors, I’m going to be passing out cards, and I’m going to be talking to people, interested to see what’s going on, and wanting to find out what they want to do. And just being out there in the presence in the community,” said Olney.

Leonard Spaziani is running a write-in campaign for a four-year seat. He replaced councilmember Jesse Roshia in April after he stepped down. Spaziani says a lot of his leg work is done. Now it’s up to the voters.

“They should know by now what’s going on. If they like what’s going on, if they want a continuation, fine. If they don’t, vote either way. But they have to get out and vote,” said Spaziani.

Ben Shoen is running for a four-year seat, too, but he did not respond to our request for an interview.

