Advertisement

Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the...
I-81 traffic stalled as a southbound truck caught fire
Kyle Troup
Kyle Troup brings his flamboyant bowling style to the north country
Photos of Kim Sheitz
Tribute to Copenhagen man vandalized, villagers, soldiers unite to rebuild it
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Gavel
Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Watertown Police provide tips to stay safe this Halloween
Saturday Sports: Madrid Waddington girls, boys soccer advance to states
Walczyk endorses Ruggiero for Watertown City Council seat