Lake effect rain and snow this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winds will be rather gusty overnight with gust getting up to 35 MPH at times.

A cold front will move trough late tonight which will bring in colder air at the surface and in the higher elevations of the atmosphere. This will lead to a lake response from Lake Ontario for a few days this week.

While most of the lower elevations will see mainly rain the higher elevations like the Tug Hill will see snow. The best chance of accumulating snow will be overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday night. While the lower elevations won’t see much snow a light dusting will be possible for some. Meanwhile the Tug Hill could see a few inches of wet snow.

A area of high pressure will start to build in by Friday which will dry things out and lead to a dry weekend.

