North Country ghost buster conducts paranormal investigations

By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Halloween always brings out the ghosts and goblins. And it’s one North Country man’s goal to find the spirits.

Jack Vaisey is originally from Massena. He’s a paranormal activity investigator.

He travels to homes and other locations all over the North Country conducting paranormal investigations.

Vaisey says he’s done more than 200 investigations with a goal of making people feel safe.

“My first time, I had my first paranormal experience was when I was seven years old. And it was a very, very terrifying experience. So, to be able to give that to a kid and a family, that they can feel safe in their home, that’s like the most rewarding experience. To be able to debunk something,” said Vaisey.

Vaisey says it’s his goal to travel the country conducting investigations and would love to do one at the Boldt Castle.

