Saturday Sports: Madrid Waddington girls, boys soccer advance to states

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ and girls’ Section 10 Class C Soccer Championships took place Saturday afternoon at Potsdam High School, with the winners advancing to states.

The girls’ title tilt between Madrid Waddington and Norwood Norfolk was a thriller to start the day.

The Flyers’ Kelsey Barclay with the header and Alena Armstrong makes the save.

Then it was Hailey Blair with the breakaway and Madison Weaver with the save.

This game goes to penalty kicks and Grace Plumley connects. Then it was Hailey Marcellus tickling twine and Lacey Sullivan ends it as Madrid Waddington wins 3-0 and advances to the states. Both teams were declared Co-Champs in Section 10 Class C.

On the boys’ side, Madrid Waddington met St. Lawrence Central.

Matthew Reed’s shot is stopped by Connor Provost.

With the Jackets up 1-0, Reed dents the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The Jackets go on to beat St. Lawrence Central 2-0 to win the Section 10 Class C title.

In Women’s Liberty League Soccer from Sandy McAllister Field, the lady Saints hosted William Smith in their final regular season game.

In the 1st half, St. Lawrence jumps on top when Isabel Silvia dents the back of the net, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.

But William Smith would score the next 3 goals and go on to beat the Lady Saints 3-1.

In Men’s Liberty League Soccer from Hantz Field, the Golden Knights hosted RPI.

The Engineers take the lead in the first half when Tommaso Valagussa splits the pipes on the penalty kick.

RPI would add a 2nd half goal and go on to blank the Golden Knights by a final score of 2-0.

In Liberty League Football from Leckonby Stadium, St. Lawrence was looking to snap it’s 3 game losing streak as they hosted the University of Rochester.

In the 2nd quarter, the Saints were on top 7-3 when Daniel Lawther hits TJ Cornacchia for a 16 yard touchdown: 14-3 St. Lawrence.

Still in the 2nd, Mason Giunta takes it in from 2 yards out: 21-3 Saints.

St. Lawrence would go on to beat the University of Rochester by a final score of 34-10.

Turning to Syracuse University Football, Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader scored on long runs and Courtney Jackson ran back a punt 66 yards for another score as Syracuse scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span in the third quarter and defeated Boston College 21-6.

Tucker scored on a 51-yard run and finished with a career-high 207 yards.

Shrader followed with a 48-yard scoring run and Jackson capped the surge with 3 minutes to go in the third.

The Orange enjoy a bye week and are next in action 2 weeks from Saturday when they travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals.

In men’s college hockey, the Roos of SUNY Canton hosted Stevenson.

In the 2nd period, the game was scoreless when Stevenson strikes when Alex Rivet lights the lamp, putting Stevenson up 1-0 after 2 periods.

The Roos tie it in the 3rd when Matthew Headland dents the back of the net, knotting the score at 1.

Stevenson would score 3 late goals and go on to defeat SUNY Canton 4-1.

The Watertown Wolves were at home for a 2nd straight night hosting Binghamton in Federal Prospects Hockey League action.

In the 1st period, the Wolves were already down 2-0 when Nikita Ivashkin scored his 2nd of the night to make it 3-0 Binghamton after 1 period.

Binghamton goes on to take the game 4-2.

