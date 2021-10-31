A spooky wet Halloween for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight will be mostly dry tonight before more rain moves back in late tonight.

On Sunday the best chance of rain will be in St Lawrence County while Jefferson and Lewis Counties will see scattered rain showers throughout the day. As we get into the afternoon hours Sunday the winds will become gutsy and remain that way into Monday.

A cold front is due to move through Monday night into Tuesday which will drop our temperatures this week and give us the chance for lake effect.

The higher elevations of the Tug Hill will have the best chance of seeing snow while the lower elevations will remain mostly rain. During the night time hours it’s not out of the question to see some snow flakes in the lower elevations. The important thing to remember is that this will be lake effect. That means most will remain cool and dry while other won’t. The locations that will see the best chance of the lake effect snow and rain will be Southern Jefferson County and Central and Southern Lewis County.

As we go into next weekend all eyes will be on an area of low pressure. Depending on where this low tracks will determine if we see rain or snow from it.

