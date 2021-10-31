Advertisement

Trunk-or-Treating in Watertown brings costumed kids out early

Trick-or-treating started early in Watertown with car trunks replacing front doors.
Trick-or-treating started early in Watertown with car trunks replacing front doors.(wwny)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trick-or-treating started early in Watertown with car trunks replacing front doors.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization hosted a trunk-or-treat that started at 2 Sunday afternoon.

Costumed kids went from vehicle to vehicle filling their bags with treats.

Kristina Miller helped organize the event and describes how it feels to see everyone having some Halloween fun.

“It gives you like that warm and fuzzy feeling inside. A lot of my girls have wanted to do things for the community, in the community. They want to be part of something. And honestly, not only seeing the little kids faces, but seeing my girls light up at the different costumes, it’s indescribable,” said Miller.

The girls Miller talks about are members of the DPAO’s Girl Scout Troop who were most of the people passing out candy Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the...
I-81 traffic stalled as a southbound truck caught fire
Kyle Troup
Kyle Troup brings his flamboyant bowling style to the north country
Photos of Kim Sheitz
Tribute to Copenhagen man vandalized, villagers, soldiers unite to rebuild it
Gavel
Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Latest News

On Sunday, Watertown residents rallied to save the city’s north side pool.
Watertown residents rally to save Flynn Pool
Halloween always brings out the ghosts and goblins. And it’s one North Country man’s goal to...
North Country ghost buster conducts paranormal investigations
Watertown Police provide tips to stay safe this Halloween
Saturday Sports: Madrid Waddington girls, boys soccer advance to states