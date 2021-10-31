Trunk-or-Treating in Watertown brings costumed kids out early

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trick-or-treating started early in Watertown with car trunks replacing front doors.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization hosted a trunk-or-treat that started at 2 Sunday afternoon.

Costumed kids went from vehicle to vehicle filling their bags with treats.

Kristina Miller helped organize the event and describes how it feels to see everyone having some Halloween fun.

“It gives you like that warm and fuzzy feeling inside. A lot of my girls have wanted to do things for the community, in the community. They want to be part of something. And honestly, not only seeing the little kids faces, but seeing my girls light up at the different costumes, it’s indescribable,” said Miller.

The girls Miller talks about are members of the DPAO’s Girl Scout Troop who were most of the people passing out candy Sunday.

