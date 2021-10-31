Watertown residents rally to save Flynn Pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, Watertown residents rallied to save the city’s north side pool.

A couple dozen people showed up at Flynn Pool. Some were holding signs in support of the pool.

Four candidates for Watertown City Council were there, too. Lisa Ruggiero, Leonard Spaziani, Cliff Olney and Patrick Hickey have all advocated to keep the Flynn Pool.

A recent study by the City of Watertown’s Engineering Department calls for more than $700,000 in repairs to fix it up. But some residents say the Flynn Pool is more than a price tag.

“I don’t ever want to see this pool close because the north siders have always depended on this pool. And we have a slew of children - I believe we have three housing complexes right in this area. And these kids have nothing to do in the summer,” said Sylvia Buduson.

Buduson says she grew up on the north side of the city and knows how much a pool means to the area.

