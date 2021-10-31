Advertisement

Watertown streets packed as kids Trick-or-Treat

By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The kids in Watertown were hitting the streets to trick-or-treat by 5 PM.

Many dinosaurs, superheroes, and princesses all looking for some sweets.

One 7-year-old, Josiah, our friendly neighborhood Spiderman, was trick or treating for one of his friends he says was recently in a car accident.

Others were just excited to be back in costume, grabbing goodies door to door, even if plans had to change.

“Because everyone gets to go in costumes and they get to just like, have candy. I love candy,” said 10-year-old Ava.

“Ava was going to be a half devil, half angel, so I thought she could be a devil and I could be an angel. So then I got the costume, and then she told me that she wasn’t going to be a devil anymore,” said 9-year-old Erin.

“She couldn’t get my other costume in time,” said Ava.

Officials with the Watertown Fire Department recommend wrapping up your trick-or-treating for the night at 8 PM.

