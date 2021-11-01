Advertisement

3 new COVID deaths, 290 infections reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend. All were Jefferson County residents.

In its first report since last Friday, the county said the pandemic’s death toll climbed to 106.

There were 120 new COVID cases and 19 people are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County reported 138 new infections and 32 hospitalizations.

In Lewis County, another 32 new cases were reported since last Friday. Five people are in the hospital because of COVID.

